Iran Foreign Ministry summons Sweden ambassador

Following the continued political detention of Hamid Nouri by Sweden, the Swedish Ambassador to Tehran Matthias Lentz, was summoned on Sunday by the Assistant Minister and Director General of Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive the strong protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the baseless and fabricated accusations that the Swedish prosecutor made against Iran during his remarks.

The Iranian diplomat considered the trial process and the arrest of Hamid Nouri completely illegal and under the influence of false actions and provocations of the Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization (MKO also known as MEK).

He also called for an end to the Swedish court's political show and the release of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen imprisoned in the country.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran Judiciary's Human Rights Council criticized polticized judicial case underway against Iranian citizen called “Hamid Nouri” in Sweden and illegal actions taken against him in the European country.

Nouri's arrest at Stockholm Airport on November 9, 2019, indicates a trap and collusion between the Swedish judiciary and MKO terrorist group in such a way that two members of this terrorist group submit a report containing false allegations against Nouri to Swedish authorities in November 2019 through a legal office in the UK and at the same time, Nouri’s stepdaughter is taken to Sweden under the pretext of resolving the family dispute, the Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated.

While criticizing the move taken by the Swedish government and judiciary, Gharibabadi said that the Swedish prosecutor requested a court order to retain Nouri without conducting a comprehensive investigation. The basis of this request was only the false statements given by some members of the MKO terrorist group to the Swedish government.

