War in Ukraine must be stopped: UN chief

UN Chief Antonio Guterres told reporters during a visit to Moldova on Tuesday after meeting with Ukrainian refugees and said that there is no military solution to the problems.

“We must stop this war and witness the rule of international law,” Guterres stated.

He seized this opportunity to thank Moldova for accepting Ukrainian refugees and said, "I was impressed by the extraordinary generosity of Moldovan people and government. This is while that 95% of Ukrainian refugees live in Moldovan homes.”

Among the countries hosting Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is the only country that is not a member of European Union and is facing a major economic crisis.

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than eight million people have fled their homes and been displaced since the start of Ukraine war in March 2022.

