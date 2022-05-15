Russian embassy employees in US receive threats of violence

"It’s a good comparison, I would rather agree with it - it’s like a besieged fortress. In principle, our embassy is working in a hostile environment," he said to Soloviev Live TV channel Saturday. "Every day, anti-Russian rallies take place near our mission, and acts of hooliganism and vandalism take place. My comrades, embassy employees receive threats, including threats of physical violence."

US representatives seek to push Russian diplomats and military into betrayal by making certain statements, Antonov said.

"The horror here is that renowned politicians, whom I used to rather respect in the past, whose knowledge I held in high regard, now publish calls to Russian diplomats and military in the US media to switch to the side of the so-called democracy. Effectively, my comrades are being pushed into betrayal, which any country views as a despicable action," the envoy said.

US authorities completely ceased in-person contacts with employees of the Russian Embassy in Washington, he noted. Russian Embassy in Washington continues normal diplomatic operations.

