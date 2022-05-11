Iran, Armenia emphasize broadening bilateral ties

Visiting Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian met and held talks with Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Mehr Grigoryan in Yerevan on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to enhance their cooperation in various fields especially in the field of energy.

Upon his arrival, the Chairman of Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Mehrabian was welcomed by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister who also heads Iran-Armenian Joint Economic Commission on behalf of this country.

In addition, the two sides discussed basic and fundamental role in development of relations between the two countries.

Boosting and developing relations between the two countries of Iran and Armenia has been cited as the main aim behind holding 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, he continued.

The two sides emphasized the need for the implementation of bylaws and regulations.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed issues in the fields of transit, transportation, and facilitation of trade and commerce between the two countries as well as wider cooperation in the field of energy.

Also, it was envisioned that Minister of Infrastructure and Land Management of Armenia will travel to Iran along with Armenian Deputy Energy Minister to follow up issues in energy sector.

