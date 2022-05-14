  1. Technology
May 14, 2022

Iran, Russia open joint technology center in SPbPU

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran-Russia joint technology center was opened in the Peter the Great St.Petersburg Polytechnic University with the aim of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of technology.

The center has an independent management office and several joint halls for holding seminars, face-to-face meetings, and joint and specialized courses for technology companies.

The most important services of the center are facilitating the transfer and exchange of technology between Iranian and Russian companies and exporting high-tech products of Iranian companies to Russia and vice versa, providing a suitable space for holding joint meetings of companies, marketing high-tech products of knowledge-based companies, providing legal services for concluding contracts, and developing long-term research programs in priority areas.

So far, 17 projects have been identified by Iranian knowledge-based companies and five by Russian technology companies which currently, seven of them are in the process of concluding contracts for the purchase, transfer and export of technology, as well as joint production in Iran.

