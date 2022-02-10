Bagheri meets EU, P4+1 delegations in Vienna's Coburg Hotel

With the return of the negotiating delegations to Vienna, the talks are being pursued seriously.

Iranian top negotiator arrived at the Coburg Hotel on Thursday to continue sanction removal talks.

In this regard, he held expert meetings with representatives of the P4+1 and the European Union to discuss nuclear issues and removal of sanctions.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

