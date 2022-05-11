US lawmaker Ilhan Omar calls for lifting of Iran sanctions

In a Monday tweet, Omar highlighted the urgency of securing a deal to lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the local media in the United States said.

"We are running out time in making peace in the Middle East and avoiding war,” the Minnesota Muslim congresswoman wrote. “It’s time to finalize the Iran deal!”

Ilhan Omar's tweet was followed by some harsh criticisms on the part of the US officials, who accused her of being pro-Iranian.

EU negotiator in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora is in Tehran and اhas held a meeting with top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani details of which have not come out yet.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in his weekly press on Monday pointed to Mora's visit to Tehran and said that negotiations have continued until today.

There has been a pause in Vienna talks but exchange of messages is taking place through EU Coordinator, Khatibzadeh added.

Mora's Tehran visit will take place after the phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, he said, adding that messages are constantly being exchanged between Iran and United States through the European Union.

He then pointed out that Mora will also meet and hold talks with Iran chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani as well as other Iranian officials.

The United States is making new excessive demands in the talks and refuse to lift the sanctions on Tehran.

