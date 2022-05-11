Lebanon's Amal, Hezbollah warn Zionist regime (+VIDEO)

The Hezbollah and Amal movements in Lebanon released separate videos on Wednesday announcing their full readiness to confront the occupying regime of Israel.

In the video, which was published on the Lebanese branch of the Al-Harbi website, Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes that any mistake, any stupidity and any aggression by Zionists will be answered directly and immediately.

Releasing a video entitled "We are fully prepared", the Amal movement of Lebanon also warned the Zionist regime that its forces enjoy complete readiness to confront the occupiers.

The video starts with remarks of the Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri who says, "In the current situation where the enemy is threatening Lebanese sovereignty and resources, and holding exercises along the border with Lebanon even on election day, Resistance is still an urgent need for the country."

