Chief of Israeli regime threatens Hezbollah

The chief of the Zionist regime Reuven Rivlin threatened Hezbollah during a ceremony in the West Bank on Monday.

“Israel will hold Lebanon and the Lebanese government fully accountable for any Hezbollah activity against Israeli goals,” he said.

Claiming that Hezbollah is abusing Lebanese people, he noted, “Israel will not hesitate to inflict a fatal blow on the enemy wherever it is and is not afraid to confront it. The Israeli army is on full alert and is lurking for any aggression.”

These remarks came after Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized on Hezbollah’s readiness to counter any threat from the Israeli regime.

FA/ FNA13990319000875