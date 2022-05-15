  1. Politics
May 15, 2022, 5:20 PM

Nasrallah family voted in Lebanese elections

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Photos show that the father and son of Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah cast their ballot in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Seyyed Abul Karim Nasrallah, father of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah cast his ballot in Lebanon’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, Al Manar reported.

Also, another photo shows Seyyed Javad Nasrallah, the son of the Hezbollah chief displaying his finger stained with blue indelible ink indicating he has voted.

Lebanon holds parliamentary elections on Sunday with some 3.9 million eligible voters going to select their preferred representatives among 718 candidates spread across 103 lists in 15 districts and 27 subdistricts, an increase from 597 candidates and 77 lists in 2018.

The last vote in 2018 saw Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and its allies, the Christian Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) of President Michel Aoun and the Shia Amal party of Speaker Nabih Berri secure a majority by winning 71 of the parliament's seats.

Hezbollah has said it expects few changes to the make-up of the current parliament, though its opponents, including the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces party, say they are hoping to scoop up seats from the FPM, the Press TV reported.

