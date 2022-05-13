US seeks to keep Lebanese people starving: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks on Friday afternoon during an election ceremony held by by Hezbollah in Bekaa, Al-Manar reported.

Nasrallah praised Bekaa residents for their wide participation in Hezbollah electoral ceremonies and said "Unlike plotters, I am not surprised by the high paricipation."

He denounced the Israeli crime which killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

"Shireen Abu Akleh had been for years a witness for Israeli crimes against Palestinian people," he said, "The first to be ashamed by this crime are all those who call for normalization of ties with Zionist entity."

"The powerful message behind Shireen Abu Akleh’s martyrdom is that she is a christian," the Hezbollah chief also said, adding that "The Israeli enemy doesn’t distinguish between a Muslim and a Christian in Palestine."

Nasrallah offers condolences for families of martyrs who fell in the terrorist attack in Syria’s Aleppo countryside in a terrorist attack on a military bus.

Bekaa has played for long years a major role in backing the Resistance, the Hezbollah leader said, adding that "The Bekaa residents have heroically fought against the Israeli enemy since 1982 when they stopped the Israeli advance in Sultan Yaaqoub battle."

"Enemies want Bekaa residents to abandon the Resistance and its weapons," he also said, " You are the Resistance, you are Hezbollah!"

Al-Mnar said that the masses chant “At your service O Nasrallah” when Seyyed Nasrallah ask Bekaa residents about their response to those who call for disarming the Resistance.

"We have to recall those who stand by the Resistance, on top of which are Syria and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hebollah chief went on to say, adding " If Takfiri groups had obtained victory in Syria, Bekaa region would have been in real danger."

" Lebanese Army was prevented by a political decision to confront Takfiri terrorists in Bekaa barrens," he further pointed out, adding "If it had not been for Hezbollah’s weapon Bekaa would have fallen into terrorists’ hands."

Nasrallah recalled Hezbollah senior commander who was martyred in Syria Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine:, saying "This courageous commander played major role in defending Syria and Lebanon against terror."

"You have to choose between the hand which delivered weapon to defended Bekaa and the hand which delivered weapon to kill you," Nasrallah continued.

"Rivals in Lebanon are raising stupid topics in their electoral campaigns to confront Hezbollah," adding that "Hezbollah’s weapon hasn’t prevented anyone to implement electricity plan."

"US has been preventing investments, covering theft and starving Lebanese people," the Hezbolla chief said, concluding, "Your ballots on May 15 represent a message to all those who have been plotting against the Resistance and its weapons."

