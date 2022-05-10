China again calls on US to lift futile sanctions

"It is China’s consistent belief that sanctions and pressures will win no support, but would only inflict more hardships on Venezuela’s economy and people’s livelihood. China firmly opposes US unilateral sanctions and so-called “long-arm jurisdiction” on Venezuela. We always support Venezuela’s efforts to uphold justice and oppose hegemony," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular press conference on May 10, 2022.

"The US has unceasingly slapped wilful sanctions in disregard of the basic principles of the international law including sovereign equality and the absence of UN mandates. It seeks to latch on to geo-political and economic interests to safeguard its own hegemony. This contradicts the overall interests of the international community, deviates from the overriding public opinion, and constitutes grave internationally wrongful act," the Chinese spokesman added.

"Instead of solving problems, frequent sanctions imposed by the US have hurt the innocent and caused a series of humanitarian disasters. Venezuela is not the only country that suffers. Victims bearing direct consequences of US sanctions also include Cuba, the DPRK, Myanmar, Iran and Russia. And there are many more countries in the world that are subject to secondary sanctions. All these measures have also taken a toll on the global economic and financial order, and global energy and food security, making the already struggling world economy even worse," Zhao Lijian added.

"The US attempt to crush other countries and destabilize the world will only end up hurting its own interests. The US should immediately lift illegal and unilateral sanctions, and stop the erroneous acts of interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and disrupting regional situation," he further said.

