US, allies trying to destabilize Korean peninsula

Grigory Zinoviev added that Russia will diligently follow any military activity on the Korean Peninsula near the Russian border.

His remarks come as North Korea clarified its nuclear doctrine recently, warning the country will not hesitate to use the bomb if it perceives threats to its senior leadership or “important strategic targets."

Russia can see that North Korea continues to by the de facto moratorium on nuclear tests announced in January 2018, as well as Pyongyang's restraint in the missile field, he stated, adding that Pyongyang's opponents are trying to escalate tensions.

The Russian diplomat said that his country wants the United States of America and South Korea to practically show their willingness to talk with North Korea to address the country's legitimate concerns by forming a collective security system as was outlined in Russia and China's initiative for the Korean Peninsula.

"Recent US actions have made it difficult to convince North Korea that its security can be secured through political means rather than military force," he added.

