China holds air, naval drills around Taiwan

China holds air, naval drills around Taiwan

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – China on Monday revealed its military forces held military drills across the Taiwan Strait between Friday and Sunday, media have reported.

A brief statement by China's Defense Ministry said the naval, air and conventional missile forces of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command held drills in seas and airspace to the east and southwest of Taiwan from May 6 to 8, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry said the exercises aimed “to test and improve the joint operations capability of multiple services and arms.”

The latest military drills come amid heightened air activity by Chinese forces around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers its “breakaway province.” Taipei, however, insists on its independence since 1949.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said seven Chinese military jets entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the weekend.

This came after 18 Chinese military jets breached the ADIZ – a buffer zone outside a country’s airspace where it has the right to ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves – on Friday.

