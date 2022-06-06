US excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit

The decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, poses the risk of an embarrassing boycott of the US-hosted gathering if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up, CTGN reported.

The Mexican president had threatened to skip the summit unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere were invited.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said last month he would not go even if invited, accusing the US of "brutal pressure" to make the summit non-inclusive.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.

Commenting on the controversies over the summit's guest list, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on May 30 that Latin America is not a "front court" or "backyard" of a certain country.

"I would like to stress that Latin America is by no means a 'front court' or 'backyard' of a certain country, and the Summit of the Americas is not a 'Summit of the United States of America,'" Zhao said at a regular press briefing.

"The US scheme to interfere in regional affairs by taking advantage of its capacity as the host of the Summit of the Americas is doomed to fail."

RHM/PR