Iran-Russia trade planned to exceed $10 b within next 2 yrs

At the end of the trade conference between the Iranian trade delegation and the Russian participants in the joint trade conference on Sunday, new contracts and agreements were signed between the two sides in different fields of agriculture, industry, petrochemical and other knowledge and technology, according to a report by the IRIB.

Alireza Peymanpak, Iran's deputy industry minister, Ahmad Khani Nowzari, Iran's deputy labor minister, and Iran's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, who headed the Iranian delegation in the conference held meetings with Russian officials, the result of which was gaining an agreement on Iran's membership in the free trade agreement with the framework of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which was signed on 29 May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, and came into force on 1 January 2015.

The Iranian trade delegation told the reporter that the Iranian side hopes to finalize the agreement on free trade with the EAEU before the end of this year while stressing that more than 70% of the negotiations and agreement has been done so far.

The directors and representatives of as many as 70 Iranian companies held face-to-face meetings with the representatives of the Russian corresponding companies in the conference, the reporter said.

According to the report, it was planned that the value of bilateral trade between Iran and Russian amounts to $ 10 billion in less than the next two years.

KI/IRIB telegram