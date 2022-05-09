Canada, UK announce new package of sanctions on Russia

In particular, ex-president of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, Deputy CEO of Sberbank Olga Golodets, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin and Deputy Defense Minister of Russia General-Colonel Yunus-Bek Evkurov were added to the list, TASS reported.

Inclusion into sanction lists means the freeze of potential assets in Canada and the ban on entering the country. Since February 24, 2022, Canada blacklisted over 1,000 individuals and legal entities of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

The UK has also announced a fresh package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to the Ukraine war targeting £1.7bn of trade.

The UK will impose higher 35% duties on the import of certain goods from Russia and Belarus, including platinum, palladium, and chemicals, totaling 1.4 bln pounds sterling ($1.72 bln), the government of the UK said in its statement released on Monday.

"The sanctions announced today by the International Trade Secretary and the Chancellor of the Exchequer include import tariffs and export bans," the UK government said. The total volume of Russian imports and UK export to Russia imposed to higher duties will reach 4 bln pounds sterling ($5 bln). It comprises prepared export bans covering goods worth 250 mln pounds sterling ($310 mln) "in sectors of the Russian economy most dependent on UK goods, targeting key materials such as chemicals, plastics, rubber, and machinery," the statement says.

"Over Ј4 billion worth of goods will now be subject to import and export sanctions, doing significant damage to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war effort. Working closely with our allies we can and will thwart Putin’s ambitions," Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said.

"This is the third wave of trade sanctions announced by the UK government and, excluding gold and energy, will bring the proportion of goods imports from Russia hit by restrictions to more than 96%, with more than 60% of goods exports to Russia under whole or partial restrictions," the UK government noted. UK importers using Russian imports are encouraged to look for alternative supplies, it added.

ZZ/PR