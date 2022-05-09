ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian troops

At least 11 members of the Egyptian military, including an officer, have been killed in an armed attack on the Sinai Peninsula, an army spokesman said.

Five security personnel were also injured in the attack, the army spokesman has said, adding that the security forces “foiled a terrorist attack” on a water-lifting station east of the Suez Canal.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years, ABC News wrote.

Last week, suspected fighters blew up a natural gas pipeline in northern Sinai’s town of Bir al-Abd, causing a fire but no casualties.

