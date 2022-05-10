Iran condemns terrorist attack on Egyptian army in Sinai

Khatibzadeh said on Monday that foreign-backed terrorism has spread in Muslim countries and fighting the “evil phenomenon” requires “close cooperation” of the regional countries.

“Countering the evil phenomenon of terrorism, which unfortunately has spread in Muslim countries with the support of outside parties, requires close cooperation of the countries in the region,” Khatibzadeh noted.

In the terrorist attack on Saturday, armed militants drove into a checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula with an explosive-laden vehicle while firing heavy weapons installed on flatbed trucks.

The attack, claimed by the ISIL terrorist group, was one of the deadliest in recent years in northern Sinai, where Egypt's security forces have been battling militants linked to the Takfiri outfit.

In February 2018, the Egyptian army launched a full-scale counterterrorism operation after a terrorist attack on a mosque in North Sinai claimed the lives of more than 300 people.

Since then, over 840 suspected militants have been killed in the region, according to army figures. More than 60 government forces have also lost their lives.

ZZ/PR