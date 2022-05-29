10 gunmen killed in Egypt’s Sinai

The spokesperson of the Egyptian Armed Forces Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement that terrorist cell was discovered and besieged in northern Sinai and 10 terrorists were killed in the army operations.

In addition to killing terrorists, large quantities of weapons and military supplies, bombs and explosive belts were seized during the army operation, he added.

On May 11, Egyptian army announced that five officers and 23 gunmen had been killed in clashes in northern Sinai.

Security tensions in Sinai Peninsula have intensified since 2018 and Egyptian army is trying to curb activities of Takfiri terrorist groups in the region with extensive operations.

In recent months, terrorists have carried out extensive attacks against tourists, residents of these areas.

Since the beginning of these operations, Egyptian army has announced that more than a thousand Takfiri elements have been killed although dozens of Egyptian army forces have been killed in these clashes.

