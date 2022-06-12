Five killed in ISIL terrorist attack in Sinai

Five people, including two soldiers and three members of the tribe, were killed in an attack by elements affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group in the city of Rafah in Sinai province on positions of the Egyptian army and its supporting tribes in the north of the country.

Local medical sources said that the bodies of two Egyptian soldiers, who were members of the 280th Army Battalion and were serving in the city of Rafah in Sinai, were transported to El Arish State Hospital after being targeted with the bullets.

Last month, Egyptian security forces launched an offensive against terrorist elements in northern Sinai after an armed attack in northern Sinai that killed five of them.

Following their defeats in some countries in the region such as Syria and Iraq in recent years, Takfiris have fled to other countries in the region including North Africa.

