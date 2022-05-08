FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Polish counterpart in Tehran

The Iranian and Polish foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss Iran-Poland bilateral ties, as well as several regional and international issues.

The Polish foreign minister arrived in Iran on Sunday night and is set to meet with Iranian officials during his visit to Iran.

The two Iranian foreign ministers of Iran and Poland held a phone talk a couple of months ago and discussed bilateral ties as well as the regional and international developments, including the crisis in Ukraine and the Vienna talks.

