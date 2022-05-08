Ukraine-Russia political talks should lead to war cessation

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Sunday.

"We talked about the latest developments in the region, as well as in Ukraine. We oppose the war in Ukraine, just as we oppose the war in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and anywhere in the world. We believe that the solution in Ukraine is political, and the political negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should lead to a cessation of war and a ceasefire in this country," he said.

"At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, in a telephone call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau, we announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to send a 25-member medical team to the Ukrainian-Polish border, as well as to send humanitarian aid. Since the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had deployed medical teams at the border, we were told that there was no need to send more medical teams at this time," he added, stressing that Iran is still ready to do so.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to his telephone conversations with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, saying, "I have had telephone conversations with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister about the developments in the country three times. I also met with Mr. Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of Afghan foreign ministers in Tunxi, China, as well as my visit to Moscow, carrying the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's message calling for a ceasefire and readiness for dialogue and agreement."

"We will continue our efforts in this regard and we hope to see peace, stability and security in all regions of the world," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the historical and ancient relationship between Iran and Poland, saying, "Relations between the two countries date back to 540 years ago... Political consultations between the two countries are very important as two important areas of West Asia and Eastern Europe."

"In recent months, Poland has played an important humanitarian role in the Ukraine war, both for Ukrainian refugees and for the immediate transfer of Iranian nationals from different parts of Ukraine to Poland and from there to Iran. We thank the Polish government officials," he added.

Stating that the two countries have great economic potential, the Iranian foreign minister said, "In today's talks, we agreed that the joint political committee of the two countries will hold a new round of meetings at the level of political deputies of ministries and general political directors within the next three months at the latest. The two sides agreed on the importance of developing cooperation in various fields, including science and technology and the production of heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks, as well as in the field of nuclear medicine and in the field of student-professor exchange."

"During the visit of the Polish Foreign Minister, a document on cultural, sports, scientific, youth and media cooperation will be signed, which is a comprehensive document," the Iranian senior diplomat said.

Polish Foreign Minister, for his part, said that as soon as the talks in Vienna are over, Poland will try to increase its economic and trade cooperation with Iran because Iran has great potential.

He also pointed to his talks with Iran's foreign minister about the Ukraine war, saying that Poland believes that this war is the result of unreasonable violence by Russia. Ukraine is an independent state under international law, and of course, Ukraine has the right to defend its territory in accordance with international law.

