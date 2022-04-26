Poland imposes sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs, companies

Those on the list include billionaire Mikhail Fridman, aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Eugene Kaspersky, founder of Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky, Reuters reported.

"This is the first sanctions list ... it has 50 positions, there are oligarchs and companies that do real business (in Poland)," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told a news conference.

"It is likely, almost certain, that this list will be widened."

The sanctions include the freezing of assets and a ban on entering Poland.

Poland has consistently argued for tougher sanctions against Russia and has previously said it will impose an embargo on Russian coal imports by May and stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022.

Earlier, the United Kingdom decided to ban the export of Russian products, while cutting all trade tariffs on Ukrainian goods to help the country's economy. According to a report, the European Union will be imposing more sanctions against Russia this week.

RHM/PR