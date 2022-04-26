Gas price spikes on report of Russian gas cutoff to Poland

Russia has halted gas supplies to Poland following Warsaw’s decision not to pay for them in rubles, Polish media reported, according to Sputnik.

However, the Sputnik has cited Russian energy giant Gazprom as denying the suspension of gas supplies to Poland, adding that Warsaw is obliged to pay for them this Tuesday in line with the new payment procedure.

The TTF month-ahead price jumped 18% on the news to Eur107/MWh by 1500 GMT, according to ICE data.

Polish media outlet Onet reported that Russia had suspended supplies to Poland delivered under the long-term Yamal contract between Gazprom and PGNiG.

It said the suspension had been confirmed by sources in the Polish government and PGNiG.

PGNiG imports Russian gas under a long-term import contract due to expire at the end of 2022 and officials have repeatedly said they would not extend it.

Last year, PGNiG imported 9.9 Bcm of Russian gas, meeting around 63% of demand.

Poland will be able to replace Russian gas imports with Norwegian gas once the 10 Bcm/year Baltic Pipe pipeline connecting the Polish, Danish and Norwegian gas networks comes online in October.

Earlier April 26, Polish energy adviser Piotr Naimski reportedly said PGNiG would not comply with a Russian request to pay for gas in rubles.

