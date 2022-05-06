Iran's high drone capabilities 'nonnegotiable': MP

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, Asafari reiterated that the US government is making its utmost effort to gain more concession from Iran by creating Iranophobia behind the negotiating table in Vienna.

Turning to the US recent move in imposing sanctions on Iran’s drone capability, he stated that Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to the capability of Armed Forces and its drone power, is considered as a regional power in this respect.

Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have the ability to fly in very long distances, carry weapons, take photos and videos for a long time and also can track any radar precisely which is one of the salient specifications of homegrown drones, Asafari emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s capacity of manufacturing stealth drones and said that the country is ready to provide neighboring countries with technical knowledge and knowhow in construction of these drones.

Regarding the impact of sanctions on Iran's drone power in Vienna talks, he stipulated that the United States is trying to create Iranophobia in the region by boycotting Iran's drone power, so that they can get more concessions from the country behind the negotiating table.

