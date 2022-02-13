  1. Iran
MoD unveils 10 upgraded defense systems, missiles

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Ten upgraded defense systems and missiles in the field of ground combat, were unveiled on Sunday in the presence of Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

The unveiled defense systems include various types of surface-to-air missiles, helicopter carriers, UAVs with various specifications and coordinates to suit the defense requirements, as well as artillery and mortars' long-range smart ammunition with pinpoint accuracy

Increasing range and accuracy in the destruction of targets is one of their main characteristics.

Earlier on Saturday, the drone achievements of the Aviation Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense were also unveiled in the presence of the Iranian Minister of Defense.

