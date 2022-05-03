Putin signs decree on Russia’s new tit-for-tat sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on using new retaliatory economic measures over unfriendly actions by some foreign states and international organizations, TASS reported.

In particular, the document prohibits fulfilling obligations and concluding deals with foreign individuals and legal entities under the retaliatory restrictive measures as well as exporting raw materials and products from Russia in the interests of these individuals.

The Russian leader instructed the government to determine a list of individuals sanctioned by Russia in ten days "due to unfriendly actions which contradict international law by the United States of America and foreign states and international organizations that joined them directed at illegitimately depriving the Russian Federation, the citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of [their] property right and restricting their property right.".

