More Russian banks to leave SWIFT network

More Russian banks will be cut off from the Swift system, Borrell told reporters in Panama.

He added that at this time, he could not disclose the names and numbers of these financial institutions.

The senior European diplomat noted that the group of the EU Political and Security Committee is working on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia and expressed hope

(This package) to be approved at the next meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union intends to implement a ban on oil purchases from Russia by the end of this year, and before that it will gradually impose restrictions on imports.

Following the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the European Union approved five packages of sanctions against Russian individuals, organizations and financial and energy sectors.

Also, the access of Russian banks to the international interbank payment system, Swift, has been cut off.

