Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine injures one

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defense ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, media have cited Belgorod region governor as saying on Sunday.

One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defense ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defense ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. 

Separately, governor of the Kursk region which also shares a border with Ukraine said that a railway bridge had been damaged
on a line used by freight trains.

Speaking in a video posted on his Telegram channel, governor Roman Starovoit called the incident an act of sabotage.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a “special military operation.”

