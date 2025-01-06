Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow will be 'historic': Jalali

The relations between Tehran and Moscow are progressing forward based on the two elements of neighborhood and common approaches toward regional and international issues, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with IRNA, referring to President Pezeshkian 's upcoming visit to Moscow on January 17, 2025.

Earlier, Kazem Jalali told the gathering of Iranian students and administrators of "Mechnikov" University of Medical Sciences in St. Petersburg that during this trip, the cooperation agreement between the two countries will be signed by President Pezeshkian and President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on Monday in a press conference and in response to a question regarding the signing of the Iran-Russia long-term cooperation agreement, slated to be signed on January 17, ran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman said, "The Iran-Russia cooperation agreement has various aspects. An important part of it is the fields of trade, economy, energy and environment, and issues related to defense and security issues."

"The negotiation process related to this document has continued in different governments [in Iran]. This document is somehow an update of a previous agreement," the spokesman said.

"The new document complements and updates the previous document. This document had been approved by both countries since early last summer, but we were looking for a time to sign these two documents, and now the date has been set."

"Iran and Russia have expanded their cooperation in all areas over the past two to three decades. Given the circumstances, we needed to update the previous document. This is a bilateral document to strengthen relations between the two countries," further said Baghaei.

