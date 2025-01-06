3 illegal Israeli settlers killed in West Bank shooting

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said on Monday two of the injured were in serious condition, according to Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish news agency further cited the Israeli public broadcaster KAN as saying in a report that the attack targeted a bus carrying illegal Israeli settlers and two cars near the settlement of Kedumim east of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army has dispatched large forces to search for the attackers. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 838 Palestinians have since been martyred and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.

MNA