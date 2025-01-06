Israeli soldier involved in Sinwar assassination identified

Footage recently released shows a group of Palestinian youths identifying the soldier and threatening to kill him over his involvement in the assassination of Sinwar, according to a report carried by Palestine’s Shehab news agency early on Monday.

The Israeli military man has been identified as Isaac Cohen. Images of him and his family have been released as well.

Sinwar was a senior Hamas official who served as the movement’s political leader from August 2024 until his martyrdom on October 16 that year. He was killed while fighting Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Sinwar was chosen as Hamas’s political leader after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by the Israeli regime in Iran’s capital Tehran on July 31. Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inaugural of President Masoud Pezeshkian, which was held a day earlier.

SD/IRN