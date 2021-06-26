  1. Iran
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 5,156 convicts

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large number of Iranian prisoners.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the 8th Shia Imam, Imam Reza, Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of as many as 5,156 prisoners eligible for mitigating circumstances, including those found guilty in courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The Leader regularly issues such verdicts on the occasion of religious and national festivities.

