Zionist forces kill 1, arrest 8 Palestinians in WB clashes

As hostile actions of the Zionist military forces against the Palestinian citizens in the Occupied Territories of Palestine continue, the regime's forces attacked various parts of the West Bank.

Fierce clashes broke out after Zionist forces raided Palestinian civilians in West Bank. Eyewitnesses reported that eight Palestinians were detained by the Zionists.

Media sources also reported that a Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Zionist militants in the city of Jenin on Wednesday.

According to local sources, the 18-year-old teenager from the village of Burqin in southwestern Jenin was shot in the head and killed by Zionist militants.

