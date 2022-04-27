  1. Politics
Iran to stand by Palestinians to realize their rights

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – In a ceremony on Wednesday, the Iranian ambassador to neighboring Qatar stressed that the Iranian nation will stand by the oppressed people of Palestine to realize their rights.

Hamid Reza Dehghani-Poudeh made the remarks at the commemoration ceremony of Quds Day that was held by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha.

The ceremony was attended by Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Political Bureau, Palestinian ambassador to Doha, ambassadors, and diplomats of Islamic countries, members of the media and cultural activists.

Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel. 

