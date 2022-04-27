US sanctions target countries economic recovery amid pandemic

Cruel sanctions against countries including the Islamic Republic of Iran have made it very difficult for vulnerable groups to access basic medical items and supplies, Zahra Ershadi, the deputy Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, said on Tuesday at the fifty-fifth session of the Commission on Population and Development, warning that the lives and health of the citizens are in danger.

Also, the supply of medicine and medical equipment has faced serious obstacles due to severe restrictions on foreign exchange resources, she said, adding that this has violated the right to health of the people in the countries under sanctions.

The Iranian diplomat added that as the representative of a country whose people are exposed to the most oppressive unilateral sanction, the unilateral sanctions need to be removed immediately in order to ensure full economic and social development.

This measure will enable the countries to repair their economies and ensure the well-being of their people in the post-COVID 19 era.

RHM/IRN84732897