Talking about human rights by US ‘shedding crocodile tears’

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian in a statement said that no one expects US government, which is addicted to lying, to tell the truth, adding that the US talk of human rights is shedding crocodile tears.

Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Beijing in a tweet republished the statements of Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China about the addiction to lies and claim of advocating human rights by the Washington government.

In this tweet, he wrote, "As the spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “no one can expect the US government which is addicted to lying, to tell the truth.”

He added, the US sheds crocodile tears when talking about human rights.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh on April 14 rejected the baseless allegations in the US State Department's annual report and said that the US government that is addicted to telling lies  is not expected to tell the truth.

