EU prepared for Russia gas halt: von der Leyen

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday described Russia's gas halt to Poland and Bulgaria as "unjustified and unacceptable", saying that the EU was prepared for the Russian move.

Ursula von der Leyen has slammed Gazprom’s decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after the countries refused to pay in rubles as per Russia’s demands as “unjustified and unacceptable”. "And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier," she added, according to Russia Today.

The European Commission President added that the EU will coordinate a retaliation to what it considers an attempt by Moscow to “blackmail us with gas” as European prices shot up 24% after Gazprom announced their block.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has confirmed his country, which depends on Russia for 80% of its gas, will pay in rubles.

