The Russian pilot was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the US in 2011 on charges of transporting large shipments of cocaine into the country. Trevor Reed, in turn, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in Russia in 2019 after he assaulted police officers, who had tried to detain him for his unruly behaviour, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the exchange, which took place on 27 April, was a result of a lengthy negotiations process with the US.

KI/PR