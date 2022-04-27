Putin vows swift response to any intervention in Ukraine

"We have all the tools for this. The kind that no one else can boast of right now. And we won't brag. We will just use them if needed", Putin said, according to Sputnik.

Putin went on to accuse foreign powers of pushing Ukraine towards direct confrontation with Russia, and noted that plans for the attack on the Donbass republics and Crimea were described in recent Ukrainian doctrines. He said that Western countries used Russophobes and neo-Nazis to turn Ukraine into "anti-Russia."

"Our foes fostered the emergence of a new geopolitical weapon. Actually, it is not new, but [they] certainly gave it new strength, new momentum", he said.

The Russian president stated that the recent events, such as the expansion of bio-laboratories in Ukraine, Kiev's attempts to secure the right to possess nuclear weapons and constant shipments of weapons to Ukraine were all part of foreign powers "cynical plans". He added that the Ukrainian people were all expandable in this plan.

KI/PR