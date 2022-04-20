Compromising countries with Israel not seek regional peace

Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi made the remarks on Tuesday and stated that United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have normalized their relations with Israel with the claimed aim of spreading regional peace and stability.

Governments that have normalized their relations with Israel believe that it is good to make concessions in any way if it is in the interests of Israel and the United States, he said, adding that these countries are oppressors and do not seek peace and stability for the Islamic Ummah.

The compromising countries in the region are the enemy of the nations that oppose Israel including Yemen, he underscored.

Yemen’s Ansarullah leader’s remarks came as the security situation on the occupied lands has become extremely tense since the start of the holy month of Ramadan as the Israeli regime conducted on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Twenty-seven Palestinians were wounded in clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinian youth in north and west Nablus in the latest Israeli regime's atrocities.

