Apr 20, 2022, 2:03 PM

Explosion kills three, injures 19 at Nigeria market

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Three people were killed and 19 injured after an explosion at a crowded market in Nigeria's Taraba state in the east of the country, local police said on Wednesday.

Usman Abdullahi, police spokesman for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday at a drinking spot in a section of a busy market, leaving three dead and more than a dozen people with injuries, Reuters reported.

"It is suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device that detonated. Investigations are ongoing," Abdullahi told Reuters via a phone message.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed gangs and extremist groups carry out attacks against communities and security targets in northern parts of the country.

