ISIL issued a statement stressing that the bombing targeted a group of Christians.

Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesman for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday at a drinking spot in a section of a busy market, leaving 30 dead and more than a dozen people with injuries.

Nigeria is plagued by insecurity as armed gangs and extremist groups carry out attacks against communities and security targets in northern parts of the country.

MNA/IRN84727475