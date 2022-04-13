Yemen urges UN to take action for reopening of Sanaa airport

Mahdi al-Mashat urged the United Nations to take the necessary measures for the reopening of Sanaa International Airport in the shortest time possible.

Referring to the ceasefire violations made by the Saudi coalition, al-Mashat said that the Yemeni armed forces will adhere to the ceasefire only as long as the other side [the Saudi coalition] does not violate it.

Hans Grundberg announced the beginning of a ceasefire in Yemen on April 02. He said a ceasefire was reached between Sanaa and the Saudi-led coalition, ending all military operations for two months.

The truce, however, was breached many times by the Saudi-led coalition.

