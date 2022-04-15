Saudi-led coalition seizes another Yemeni fuel tanker

Issam Yahya Al-Mutawakil announced on Thursday that the Saudi aggression coalition had again violated the ceasefire.

The Saudi-led coalition has seized another fuel tanker heading for the impoverished nation which is under a crippling blockade Saudi coalition, he said.

He stressed that despite the inspection and the permission of the United Nations, the aggressor coalition had seized the ship. Thus, the number of seized ships reaches three oil ships, all of which have been inspected and licensed by the UN to enter Yemen.

UN Special Representative Hans Grundberg announced a two-month ceasefire in Yemen beginning on April 1.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the UAE, and several other countries, launched a military invasion of Yemen in March 2015, putting a land, sea, and air siege on the impoverished country.

Saudi Arabia's warmongering in Yemen has so far killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.

The military aggression has also destroyed more than 85 percent of Yemen's infrastructure, leaving the country severely short of food and medicine.

