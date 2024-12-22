  1. World
Dec 22, 2024, 5:52 PM

Yemen says it attacked US carrier with 8 missiles, 17 drones

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The Yemeni army said on Sunday that it fired 8 missiles and 17 drones at a US carrier, downing a F-18 fighter jet.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced in a statement that, "We have thwarted the joint US-British attack and targeted the aircraft carrier "USS Harry S. Truman" and a number of its accompanying destroyers.

In the statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces said that the operation was carried out using 8 cruise missiles and 17 drones.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also announced that during this operation, an American "F-18" aircraft was shot down by Yemeni forces when the destroyers were trying to confront the Yemeni drones and missiles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces further emphasized that after the aircraft carrier was targeted, the enemy aircraft left the skies over Yemen to defend the carrier.

Two US Navy pilots ejected safely after their fighter jet was shot down over the Red Sea on Saturday. The aircraft, an F/A-18, was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman when it was downed, the US Central Command said on Sunday.

The US military also said on Sunday that it had conducted airstrikes on Saturday on targets in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a. 

MNA

You are replying to: .
