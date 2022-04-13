Saudis continue to violate UN-declare ceasefire in Yemen

Yemeni military told Almasirah that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire by attacking different areas of the Yemeni Al-Hudaydah province.

The attacks were launched by artillery and rockets, according to the reports.

This is while UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the beginning of a ceasefire in Yemen on April 02. He said a ceasefire was reached between Sanaa and the Saudi-led coalition, ending all military operations for two months.

The truce, however, was breached many times by the Saudi-led coalition.

