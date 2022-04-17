Five Canadian Muslim injured in Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

At around 1 a.m., a group of individuals celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan gathered in a parking lot to discuss where to eat after they had just finished praying, in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, police said.

Four men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A fifth victim, who also sustained non-life-threatening injuries, made his own way to the hospital.

A member of the Scarborough Islamic Centre expressed concern about the targeting of Muslims, calling for the arrest of suspects.

RHM/PR