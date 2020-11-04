4 Trump’s supporters stabbed after election night fight

Three men and a woman, who identified themselves as supporters of Donald Trump, have been taken to hospital with non life-threatening knife injuries, which they received in a fight near the White House, DC police said.

It was not immediately clear if the fight had any connection with a protest rally staged in front of the presidential residence on the election night, RT reported.

The scuffle happened near the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue Northwest around 2:30 a.m. EST, police reported. Law enforcement is now looking for three suspects over the incident.

The victims said they were members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing pro-Trump group. The police said the suspects may be part of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, according to CBS affiliate WUSA9.

A Twitter account for Black Lives Matter angrily rejected this, saying it was a lie and that outlets reporting it were “doing irresponsible dangerous journalism”.

Right-wing website the Gateway Pundit reported that one of the victims was Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys. He told the outlet that his stomach was slashed during the altercation. Conservative activist Bevelyn Beatty was also stabbed during the altercation, according to the site.

FA/PR